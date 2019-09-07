Comparison of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

This is a contrast between Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$12.6 is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 813.04%. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 130.15%. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.