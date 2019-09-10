Comparison of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Leo Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gores Holdings III Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 44.5% respectively. Insiders held 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.