Comparison of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Since Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|25.16M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,371,174.73%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 49.84% respectively. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 24.55%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
