Comparison of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Since Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 25.16M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,371,174.73% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 49.84% respectively. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.