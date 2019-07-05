Comparison of Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Since Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.