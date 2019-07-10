Comparison of Lennox International Inc. (LII) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International Inc. 255 2.94 N/A 9.74 28.28 Actuant Corporation 24 1.22 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lennox International Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lennox International Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -251.4% 19.7% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Lennox International Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. From a competition point of view, Actuant Corporation has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lennox International Inc. are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Actuant Corporation has 2.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Actuant Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lennox International Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Lennox International Inc. has an average target price of $251, and a -12.68% downside potential. Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -0.56%. The data provided earlier shows that Actuant Corporation appears more favorable than Lennox International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lennox International Inc. and Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 0% respectively. Lennox International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennox International Inc. 2.33% -0.33% 12.62% 30.07% 35.94% 25.84% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Lennox International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Lennox International Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.