Comparison of Lennar Corporation (LEN-B) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 40 0.81 N/A 5.83 6.51 William Lyon Homes 18 0.37 N/A 2.33 8.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lennar Corporation and William Lyon Homes. William Lyon Homes has lower revenue and earnings than Lennar Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Lennar Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lennar Corporation and William Lyon Homes’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lennar Corporation and William Lyon Homes are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 William Lyon Homes 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, William Lyon Homes’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 11.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of William Lyon Homes’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29% William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72%

For the past year Lennar Corporation was less bullish than William Lyon Homes.

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats Lennar Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.