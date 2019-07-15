Comparison of Lennar Corporation (LEN-B) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 39 0.69 N/A 5.47 7.73 Meritage Homes Corporation 47 0.60 N/A 5.12 10.14

In table 1 we can see Lennar Corporation and Meritage Homes Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meritage Homes Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lennar Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Lennar Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Homes Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lennar Corporation and Meritage Homes Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Meritage Homes Corporation’s average target price is $37.5, while its potential downside is -31.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lennar Corporation and Meritage Homes Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.9% respectively. Comparatively, 1.8% are Meritage Homes Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 3.52% 4.44% 8.87% 22.48% -3% 35.14% Meritage Homes Corporation 1.01% 6.68% 17.73% 36.62% 17.36% 41.42%

For the past year Lennar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Meritage Homes Corporation.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lennar Corporation.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.