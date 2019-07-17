Comparison of LendingTree Inc. (TREE) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

As Mortgage Investment businesses, LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree Inc. 348 6.38 N/A 5.31 71.45 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 21 2.28 N/A 2.56 8.12

Table 1 demonstrates LendingTree Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to LendingTree Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LendingTree Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LendingTree Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 7.7% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

LendingTree Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

LendingTree Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

LendingTree Inc. has a consensus price target of $315, and a -24.86% downside potential. Competitively Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential downside of -7.36%. Based on the data shown earlier, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than LendingTree Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LendingTree Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 33.6% respectively. LendingTree Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingTree Inc. -1.93% 4.18% 22.78% 54.82% 35.87% 72.86% Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.71% -6.51% 1.81% 8.9% 6.61% 18.31%

For the past year LendingTree Inc. was more bullish than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Summary

LendingTree Inc. beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.