Comparison of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

As Conglomerates companies, Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leisure Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 51.52% and 6.71% respectively. About 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Leisure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.