Comparison of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.14 N/A -0.82 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Legg Mason Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legg Mason Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Legg Mason Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -23.86% for Legg Mason Inc. with consensus price target of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.