Comparison of Legg Mason Inc. (LM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Since Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 38 0.89 85.31M -0.36 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 highlights Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. 226,046,634.87% -0.9% -0.4% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Legg Mason Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.5 is Legg Mason Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.