Comparison of Legacy Reserves Inc. (LGCY) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.87 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.33 N/A 0.56 3.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Denbury Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Legacy Reserves Inc. is presently more affordable than Denbury Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Legacy Reserves Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6%

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Reserves Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.61 beta which is 261.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Legacy Reserves Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denbury Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Denbury Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Legacy Reserves Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Legacy Reserves Inc. and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.7 consensus target price and a 65.05% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.2% of Legacy Reserves Inc. shares and 90.3% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. 22.4% are Legacy Reserves Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27% Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11%

For the past year Legacy Reserves Inc. has -77.27% weaker performance while Denbury Resources Inc. has 11.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Denbury Resources Inc. beats Legacy Reserves Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.