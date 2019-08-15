Comparison of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL)

Both Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 1.13% 0% 0% 0% 2.91%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Monocle Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.