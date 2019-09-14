Comparison of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.52%
For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
