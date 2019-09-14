Comparison of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.53% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.