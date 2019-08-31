Comparison of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
