Comparison of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.53% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.