Comparison of Lear Corporation (LEA) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 142 0.39 N/A 15.66 8.71 Tenneco Inc. 21 0.05 N/A 1.96 6.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Tenneco Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lear Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Lear Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Tenneco Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lear Corporation and Tenneco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Lear Corporation’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenneco Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lear Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tenneco Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Tenneco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lear Corporation and Tenneco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The average target price of Lear Corporation is $158.33, with potential upside of 22.74%. Tenneco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.33 average target price and a 136.47% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tenneco Inc. appears more favorable than Lear Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lear Corporation and Tenneco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.8%. Lear Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Tenneco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% Tenneco Inc. -35.7% -47.49% -61.31% -61.37% -72.21% -52.72%

For the past year Lear Corporation had bullish trend while Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lear Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Tenneco Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.