Comparison of Lear Corporation (LEA) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

This is a contrast between Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 142 0.40 N/A 15.66 8.71 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A 0.08 33.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. China Automotive Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lear Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lear Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lear Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lear Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Automotive Systems Inc. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lear Corporation are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc. has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Lear Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Lear Corporation is $158.33, with potential upside of 18.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Lear Corporation shares and 2.8% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares. Lear Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69%

For the past year Lear Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

Lear Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.