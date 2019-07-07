Comparison of Lear Corporation (LEA) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 141 0.41 N/A 15.66 8.71 Adient plc 19 0.13 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lear Corporation and Adient plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% Adient plc 0.00% -53.2% -14.4%

Liquidity

Lear Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Adient plc which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Lear Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adient plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Lear Corporation and Adient plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Lear Corporation has a consensus price target of $172.6, and a 27.82% upside potential. Meanwhile, Adient plc’s average price target is $22.25, while its potential downside is -5.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lear Corporation is looking more favorable than Adient plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% Adient plc -7.4% -14.03% 3.29% -5.2% -63.41% 35.46%

For the past year Lear Corporation has weaker performance than Adient plc

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Lear Corporation beats Adient plc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.