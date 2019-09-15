Comparison of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leap Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leap Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-190.9%
|-80.5%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.26%. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leap Therapeutics Inc.
|17.1%
|29.89%
|32.94%
|3.91%
|-69.79%
|13%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
