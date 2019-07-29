Comparison of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.09 N/A -1.09 0.00 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Leaf Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 99.39% for Leaf Group Ltd. with average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leaf Group Ltd. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 13.6% respectively. Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22%

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.