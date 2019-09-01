Comparison of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leaf Group Ltd. and JD.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leaf Group Ltd. and JD.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta means Leaf Group Ltd.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, JD.com Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, JD.com Inc. has 0.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leaf Group Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Leaf Group Ltd. and JD.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 JD.com Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Leaf Group Ltd.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 211.00%. Competitively the average target price of JD.com Inc. is $33.17, which is potential 8.75% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Leaf Group Ltd. appears more favorable than JD.com Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares and 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares. 6.4% are Leaf Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. had bearish trend while JD.com Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.