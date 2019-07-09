Comparison of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.13 N/A -1.09 0.00 Fang Holdings Limited 7 4.33 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leaf Group Ltd. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Leaf Group Ltd. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -17.7% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Leaf Group Ltd. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leaf Group Ltd. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Leaf Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Leaf Group Ltd. and Fang Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Leaf Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 92.31% at a $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fang Holdings Limited is $1.5, which is potential -46.43% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Leaf Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fang Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.3% of Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55% Fang Holdings Limited -3.73% -19.88% -6.52% -27.53% -74.85% -9.79%

For the past year Leaf Group Ltd. has 12.55% stronger performance while Fang Holdings Limited has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Leaf Group Ltd. beats Fang Holdings Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.