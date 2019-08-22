Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

This is a contrast between Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lazard Ltd and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.