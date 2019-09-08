Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

We will be comparing the differences between Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.43 N/A 3.09 12.54 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lazard Ltd and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lazard Ltd and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 30.57%. About 1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has weaker performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.