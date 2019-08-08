Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

We are comparing Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.46 N/A 3.09 12.54 Legg Mason Inc. 33 1.16 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lazard Ltd and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Legg Mason Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lazard Ltd and Legg Mason Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Lazard Ltd’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 33.18%. Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.5 average price target and a -7.12% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than Legg Mason Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Lazard Ltd beats Legg Mason Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.