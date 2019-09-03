Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Both Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54 Evercore Inc. 88 1.42 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Evercore Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lazard Ltd has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Evercore Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard Ltd’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evercore Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lazard Ltd and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Lazard Ltd’s upside potential currently stands at 33.73% and an $45 average price target. Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 average price target and a 15.08% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than Evercore Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.