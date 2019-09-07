Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Since Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.43 N/A 3.09 12.54 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lazard Ltd and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Lazard Ltd’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. CM Finance Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 49.8%. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.