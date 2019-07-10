Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.45 N/A 3.65 9.60 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.68 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lazard Ltd and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Comparatively, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance while Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 10.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.