Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Since Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.36 N/A 3.09 12.54 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.79 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lazard Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lazard Ltd’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lazard Ltd and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.69 beta. In other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation has beta of 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lazard Ltd and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Lazard Ltd’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 33.57%. Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 5.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 53.2%. 1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Capital Southwest Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.