Comparison of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

As Asset Management businesses, Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 35 2.37 103.43M 3.09 12.54 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lazard Ltd and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 295,767,800.97% 56.4% 10.5% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 62.14%. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.