Comparison of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) and SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

We are contrasting LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) and SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional Airlines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 10 0.55 N/A 0.05 209.13 SkyWest Inc. 57 0.95 N/A 5.97 10.17

Demonstrates LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and SkyWest Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SkyWest Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group S.A. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SkyWest Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% SkyWest Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5%

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SkyWest Inc.’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, SkyWest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. SkyWest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and SkyWest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 SkyWest Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.60% and an $10.15 average target price. On the other hand, SkyWest Inc.’s potential upside is 17.75% and its average target price is $68. The information presented earlier suggests that SkyWest Inc. looks more robust than LATAM Airlines Group S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and SkyWest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 91.6%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 94.3%. Comparatively, SkyWest Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LATAM Airlines Group S.A. -2.24% 3.22% -1.43% -16.35% -14.41% -6.6% SkyWest Inc. -3.14% -0.44% 0.96% 19.11% 1.69% 36.52%

For the past year LATAM Airlines Group S.A. had bearish trend while SkyWest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SkyWest Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to Latam Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. Latam Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. The company operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements. It also offers regional jet service to airports; and airport customer and ground handling services for other airlines throughout its system. SkyWest, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, Utah.