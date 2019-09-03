Comparison of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.64 N/A 0.99 3.35 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.27 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Range Resources Corporation’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Laredo Petroleum Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a 182.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 100.84% and its consensus price target is $7.15. The data provided earlier shows that Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears more favorable than Range Resources Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares and 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares. 2.6% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.