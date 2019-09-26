Comparison of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.97 N/A 0.98 23.08 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Soliton Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Soliton Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Soliton Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats Soliton Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.