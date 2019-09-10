Comparison of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Trucking. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 108 1.00 N/A 5.86 18.98 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 17 0.31 N/A 2.09 8.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Landstar System Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Landstar System Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landstar System Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar System Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Landstar System Inc. Its rival Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Landstar System Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Landstar System Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -3.95% for Landstar System Inc. with consensus price target of $109. Competitively Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 40.93%. Based on the data shown earlier, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landstar System Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.9%. About 1% of Landstar System Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.8% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. had bullish trend while Covenant Transportation Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Landstar System Inc. beats Covenant Transportation Group Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.