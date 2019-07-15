Comparison of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Agree Realty Corporation 66 15.90 N/A 1.72 39.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Agree Realty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Agree Realty Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Agree Realty Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Agree Realty Corporation is $70.5, which is potential 7.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Agree Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -0.66% 2.86% 6.1% 8.57% 9.73% 14.86% Agree Realty Corporation 3.25% -0.92% 3.88% 14.92% 33.76% 14.53%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP was more bullish than Agree Realty Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Agree Realty Corporation beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants. Agree Realty Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.