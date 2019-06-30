Comparison of Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

We will be comparing the differences between Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 25.2% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
