Comparison of Landcadia Holdings Inc. (LCAHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

We will be comparing the differences between Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 25.2% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Landcadia Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.