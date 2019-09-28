Comparison of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

We are comparing Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.56% and 70.25%. Competitively, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.