Comparison of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Competitively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.