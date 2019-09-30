Comparison of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

As Conglomerates businesses, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.91%. Competitively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.
