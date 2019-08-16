Comparison of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

This is a contrast between Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.02 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.