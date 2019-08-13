Comparison of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 highlights Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.5% respectively. Comparatively, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.