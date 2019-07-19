Comparison of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 4.85 N/A 3.43 23.82 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.52 N/A 1.56 25.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is currently more affordable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s average target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 7.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares and 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.