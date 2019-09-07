Comparison of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.86 N/A -0.11 0.00 Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.43 N/A 3.89 23.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lakeland Industries Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Utah Medical Products Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Utah Medical Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 70.4%. 0.7% are Lakeland Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.