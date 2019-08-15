Comparison of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.55 N/A 3.30 13.94 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 56 2.11 N/A 5.18 11.69

In table 1 we can see Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Savings Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Financial Corporation and First Savings Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 33.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year Lakeland Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.