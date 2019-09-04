Comparison of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.53 N/A 1.31 12.55 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.03 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 highlights Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Oritani Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lakeland Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.7% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Lakeland Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.