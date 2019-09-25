Comparison of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Both Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.34 N/A 0.65 22.71 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.53 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than First Northwest Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. First Northwest Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares. 1.5% are Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Northwest Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.