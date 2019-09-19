Comparison of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) and Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) and Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Investment Brokerage – National. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -0.02 0.00 Houlihan Lokey Inc. 46 2.77 N/A 2.44 18.87

Table 1 highlights Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.3% Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0.00% 17.9% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Houlihan Lokey Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. and Houlihan Lokey Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s potential upside is 12.73% and its average target price is $52.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares and 0% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.1% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 3% -10.43% -15.57% 8.42% -7.76% 32.62% Houlihan Lokey Inc. 4.36% 3.02% -6.1% 3.14% -4.96% 25%

For the past year Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. Its Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services. The companyÂ’s Ladenburg segment offers investment banking services consisting of corporate finance services, such as underwriting public, registered direct, and at-the-market offerings, as well as private investment in public equity and other private placements; strategic and financial advisory services; and sales and trading, and research services. This segment also provides various asset management products and services, including asset management programs, investment consulting services, alternative strategies funds, private investment management programs, retirement plan sponsor services, alternative investments, architect programs, and third-party advisory services; investment services; securities arbitrage services; and administration, operation, securities transactions processing, and customer accounts services. Its Insurance Brokerage segment delivers life insurance, fixed, and equity indexed annuities, as well as long-term care solutions to investment and insurance providers. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1876 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The companyÂ’s Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The companyÂ’s financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fram Holdings, Inc.