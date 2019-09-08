Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.14 N/A -6.84 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $20 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.