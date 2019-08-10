Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 13.42 N/A -6.84 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 679.26 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta indicates that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average target price is $25.33, while its potential upside is 188.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.