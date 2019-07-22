Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.32 N/A -6.84 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.99 N/A 8.02 17.24

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

$21.25 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.69%. Competitively the consensus price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 25.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.