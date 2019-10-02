Comparison of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 14.98M -6.84 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 150,855,991.94% -337.5% -80.1% Innoviva Inc. 479,461,883.41% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average target price of $20, and a 135.57% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 80.5% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Innoviva Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.